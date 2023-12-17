K-State men’s basketball snaps winning streak, falls to Nebraska

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball couldn’t extend its five-game win streak to six on Sunday afternoon, falling to Nebraska 62-46 at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State led 34-31 at halftime, but the Cornhuskers came storming out of the break to score 31 points and hold the Wildcats to only 12.

Nebraska outrebounded K-State 52-31.

Cam Carter led the Wildcats with 12 points, and Tylor Perry followed with 11 points and 6 assists.

The Wildcats are now 8-3 on the season, and will next host Wichita State for the Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.

