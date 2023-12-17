A chilly start leads to warmth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a rainy, cooler weekend, NE Kansas will end the weekend on a warmer note.

Temperatures have been firmly in the middle 40s the last several days, including both high and low temperatures. Rainy/misty conditions and overcast skies helped keep our temperatures at a near constant rate, with very little sunshine or wind to help disperse the cloudiness.

Clouds finally cleared out late Saturday night, leading to a chilly night where temperatures returned to the middle 20s with a good amount of freezing fog. But don’t let the chilly start to our day fool you - highs today will be as warm as last week in the middle to upper 50s across NE Kansas.

With abundant sunshine and light southerly winds, Sunday will bring more mild conditions in the midst of a very warm fall season/start to winter. Winds will shift out of the north this evening and bring cooler conditions once again on Monday, but that should be the last of colder/average temperatures for quite some time.

Tuesday onwards looks to bring highs in the middle 50s with lows potentially reaching into the middle 40s. Rain looks increasingly likely by Thursday, and it looks like wet conditions may persist in the days leading up to Christmas. Even if this Christmas is a rainy one, we can be comforted by milder temperatures and warmth!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.