Chiefs bounce back with road win over Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after his touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs avoided their third straight loss on Sunday afternoon with a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

The Chiefs got the scoring started at the end of the first quarter. Jerick McKinnon took the snap and tossed it to Rashee Rice, who ran in the 4-yard score for the 7-0 lead.

New England then took a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter, adding on a touchdown and a field goal.

But Kansas City made sure to go into the break on a high note, as McKinnon caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the final minute before halftime to make it a 14-10 Chiefs lead.

The Chiefs then went on a 13-0 scoring run in the third quarter to claim an even larger lead. First, Harrison Butker made a 29-yard field goal. Butker missed a field goal attempt in the first half, which marked his first miss since the 2022 regular season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire then took a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to the endzone, and Butker added a 54-yard field goal to make it 27-10 Kansas City at the end of the third.

The Patriots added a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t matter in the end, as the Chiefs sealed a 27-17 win in the end.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 305 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on 27 completions. Rice finished with 91 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 receptions.

The 9-5 Chiefs will be back at home next week for a Christmas Day AFC West showdown, hosting the Raiders on December 25th at 12:00 p.m.

