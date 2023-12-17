Capper Foundation kids go on annual shopping spree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children with the Capper Foundation were gifted with a shopping spree at Walgreens, pictures with Santa, gift wrapping, and lunch at Kiku’s at Fairlawn Plaza on Saturday.

For over 48 years The owner of Fairlawn Plaza, Randy Austin, has provided children with the Capper Foundation a holiday shopping trip where they can spend time with their families and embrace independence.

Both of Dennis Etzel’s sons have received services through Capper Foundation and have been able to participate in the annual shopping trip.

“Children on the autism spectrum have a really difficult time even engaging in the world” said Etzel. “It’s just so wonderful for me to be able to come here with my son.”

President and CEO of Capper Foundation, Zach Ahrens, said the opportunity gives children the chance to experience the sights and sounds of the season in an environment that celebrates people of all abilities.

“This is such a special time because it’s not just about the kids, but it’s about their families too. We get to make this a family experience for people and it’s just fun to see that interaction,” said Ahrens. “Even the kiddo’s being able to interact with their friends that they see over at Capper or that they know in the community. It really is about community and it reminds us of the power of the season and just how positive everything is.”

The children were able pick out their own items either for themselves or for friends and family.

Etzel said he enjoyed watching his little boy spread holiday cheer by using his money to purchase gifts for his brothers.

He said it is truly about giving more than receiving.

“Being a parent is already a challenging thing, but I think many of the children who get services through Capper — there’s this other challenge too,” said Etzel. “I can’t say enough how grateful I am and we just feel really honored to be a part of this.”

The children were able to purchase up to $50 worth of gifts.

