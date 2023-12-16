Women in Entrepreneurship hosts End of Year Celebration and Awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Women in Entrepreneurship hosted their second annual End of Year Celebration and Awards in Manhattan, Kan.

Spark Manhattan officials said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, the End of Year Celebration and Awards event was presented by Addair Law at Arrow Cocktail Lounge in Manhattan, Kan.

Spark Manhattan Officials indicated women business owners and supporters from around the Greater Manhattan area gathered for an evening of dinner and networking. Executive Director of Spark, Sarah Siders, shared the history of Women in Entrepreneurship community and how it has evolved from a small Facebook group in 2020 to monthly events with over 225 women in attendance during 2023, and nearly 450 women entrepreneurs as a member of the online community.

Officials said the evening concluded with recognition of women entrepreneurs in four categories, including Emerging Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovating Entrepreneur of the Year, and Woman Entrepreneur Advocate of the Year.

Kyra Vanderbilt received the Emerging Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Inspiring Woman of the Year was awarded to Mentoria Green.

Nikita Razo was awarded the Innovating Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

Woman Entrepreneur Advocate of the Year was awarded to Natalie Barlett.

Additionally, a special Women in Entrepreneurship award, the Groundbreaking Leadership Award, was presented to Yendi Gonzalez for her service in her community through offering her time, skills, connections and experience to promote, support and resource women entrepreneurs in the Hispanic community. Yendi is also one of the key leaders in the newly formed Latino Business Association and a recent graduate of Flint Hills Business Launch with her business Ayuda Para Hispanohablantes.

Officials said Women in Entrepreneurship Program sponsors for the year, Therapie and Kansas Gas Service, were recognized for their generosity and commitment to women entrepreneurs throughout the region.

Officials noted to connect with the Women in Entrepreneurship community online and learn about upcoming events, join HERE.

