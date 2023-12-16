Women in Entrepreneurship hosts End of Year Celebration and Awards

The Women in Entrepreneurship community hosted the second annual End of Year Celebration and...
The Women in Entrepreneurship community hosted the second annual End of Year Celebration and Awards, presented by Addair Law, at Arrow Cocktail Lounge in Manhattan, Kan.(Women in Entrepreneurship)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Women in Entrepreneurship hosted their second annual End of Year Celebration and Awards in Manhattan, Kan.

Spark Manhattan officials said that on Thursday, Dec. 15, the End of Year Celebration and Awards event was presented by Addair Law at Arrow Cocktail Lounge in Manhattan, Kan.

Spark Manhattan Officials indicated women business owners and supporters from around the Greater Manhattan area gathered for an evening of dinner and networking. Executive Director of Spark, Sarah Siders, shared the history of Women in Entrepreneurship community and how it has evolved from a small Facebook group in 2020 to monthly events with over 225 women in attendance during 2023, and nearly 450 women entrepreneurs as a member of the online community.

Officials said the evening concluded with recognition of women entrepreneurs in four categories, including Emerging Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovating Entrepreneur of the Year, and Woman Entrepreneur Advocate of the Year.

Kyra Vanderbilt received the Emerging Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Inspiring Woman of the Year was awarded to Mentoria Green.

Nikita Razo was awarded the Innovating Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

Woman Entrepreneur Advocate of the Year was awarded to Natalie Barlett.

Additionally, a special Women in Entrepreneurship award, the Groundbreaking Leadership Award, was presented to Yendi Gonzalez for her service in her community through offering her time, skills, connections and experience to promote, support and resource women entrepreneurs in the Hispanic community. Yendi is also one of the key leaders in the newly formed Latino Business Association and a recent graduate of Flint Hills Business Launch with her business Ayuda Para Hispanohablantes.

Officials said Women in Entrepreneurship Program sponsors for the year, Therapie and Kansas Gas Service, were recognized for their generosity and commitment to women entrepreneurs throughout the region.

Officials noted to connect with the Women in Entrepreneurship community online and learn about upcoming events, join HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansas Supreme Court: Voting law challenge can go forward
Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot that was fired early Friday at the...
Police investigate accidental shot fired Friday morning in west Topeka hotel
Two Hiawatha residents were arrested after a search warrant that led to drug possession.
Two Hiawatha residents arrested after search warrant that led to drug possession
Topeka woman arrested after a vehicle pursuit linked to report of mail theft
Topeka woman arrested after a vehicle pursuit linked to report of mail theft

Latest News

The Kansas Insurance Department highlighted the importance of the explanation of benefits...
Kansas Insurance Department highlights importance of explanation of benefits
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
The event offered fun at every turn.
Christmas at Old Prairie Town offers festive fun
Two well-known children's entertainers brought festive fun to the Topeka and Shawnee County...
Interactive kids concert spreads holiday cheer at TSCPL