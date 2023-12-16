Water main relocation to close Denison Ave. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main relocation is closing Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting on Monday, Dec. 18, Denison Ave. will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic south of Kimball Ave. to relocate a 24-inch water main.

According to City of Manhattan officials, this temporary closure is in place so work can begin on the removal and reconstruction of Denison Ave. as part of the ongoing North Campus Corridor project.

City of Manhattan officials said the specific area of closure is between the north entrance to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) and the Kimball Ave. intersection.

NBAF staff can access the facility from Denison Ave. to the south for the duration of the road closure. Deliveries still will be able to access NBAF from Kimball Ave.

City of Manhattan officials indicated this closure is expected to remain in place through December. The official detour is south on Denison, then west on Claflin Ave., then back north on College Ave.

For traffic impacts, City of Manhattan officials said to expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Denison and Kimball Avenues.

For utility impacts, City of Manhattan officials indicated residents in the northwest portion of Manhattan may notice some low water pressure through the next week or two due to this ongoing work.

City of Manhattan officials said your water is perfectly safe to use, but may be lower in pressure than normal, especially during higher-use periods. Work is being completed during the holiday break due to the lower water demand at this time of year.

The timeline for the project is estimated to be about two weeks to complete this work, weather dependent.

City of Manhattan officials noted to please drive safely in the area, follow signage and look for construction workers.

