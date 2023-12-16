Water main relocation to close Denison Ave. in Manhattan

A water main relocation is closing Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.
A water main relocation is closing Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main relocation is closing Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting on Monday, Dec. 18, Denison Ave. will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic south of Kimball Ave. to relocate a 24-inch water main.

According to City of Manhattan officials, this temporary closure is in place so work can begin on the removal and reconstruction of Denison Ave. as part of the ongoing North Campus Corridor project.

City of Manhattan officials said the specific area of closure is between the north entrance to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) and the Kimball Ave. intersection.

NBAF staff can access the facility from Denison Ave. to the south for the duration of the road closure. Deliveries still will be able to access NBAF from Kimball Ave.

City of Manhattan officials indicated this closure is expected to remain in place through December. The official detour is south on Denison, then west on Claflin Ave., then back north on College Ave.

For traffic impacts, City of Manhattan officials said to expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Denison and Kimball Avenues.

For utility impacts, City of Manhattan officials indicated residents in the northwest portion of Manhattan may notice some low water pressure through the next week or two due to this ongoing work.

City of Manhattan officials said your water is perfectly safe to use, but may be lower in pressure than normal, especially during higher-use periods. Work is being completed during the holiday break due to the lower water demand at this time of year.

The timeline for the project is estimated to be about two weeks to complete this work, weather dependent.

City of Manhattan officials noted to please drive safely in the area, follow signage and look for construction workers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman
Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot that was fired early Friday at the...
Police investigate accidental shot fired Friday morning in west Topeka hotel
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansas Supreme Court: Voting law challenge can go forward
Two Hiawatha residents were arrested after a search warrant that led to drug possession.
Two Hiawatha residents arrested after search warrant that led to drug possession
St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a...
One person dead following house fire in St. Marys

Latest News

Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
Dry but still cool for Saturday
Dry but still cool for Saturday
Topeka Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints