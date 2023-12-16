Special Olympics Kansas gears up for John L. Cassidy Heartland Winter Games

MISSION, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas has announced its upcoming John L. Cassidy Heartland Winter Games.

Special Olympics Kansas officials said on Friday, Dec. 15 that the 2024 John L. Cassidy Heartland Winter Games will take place Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at Snow Creek Ski Area. This event promises a showcase of winter sports, including Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing, and an opportunity for the community to make a meaningful impact.

Special Olympics Kansas indicated as they gear up for this event, they invite businesses, organizations and individuals to participate as sponsors. With a $50 donation, you can sponsor an athlete and for a $250 donation, you can sponsor an entire team, fostering teamwork and unity. To sponsor, click HERE.

“The John L. Cassidy Heartland Winter Games embody the resilience, determination, and joy of our athletes. We invite the community to join us as sponsors, making a direct impact on the lives of these incredible athletes,” says Ryan Warren, Director of Development and Sponsorships at Special Olympics Kansas.

Apart from sponsoring, the community is encouraged to participate in the Scarf Project. Each year, hats and scarves are given to athletes from Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska, who participate in the John L. Cassidy Winter Games. Volunteers are asked to crochet or knit these items in the colors of the year for the athletes. This year, the colors are white, gray, green, and yellow. The goal is 175 scarves and hats.

Scarves must be 50-60 inches including fringe, 6-7 inches wide, and any design or pattern using both colors. Officials said to wash before packing into a Ziploc bag, Drop off or send completed items to:

Special Olympics Kansas

Attn: Michele Johnson

5280 Foxridge Dr.

Mission, KS 66202.

For more information about the 2024 John L. Cassidy Heartland Winter Games and sponsorship opportunities, contact Ryan Warren at warrenr@soks.org.

