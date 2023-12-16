Report: NFL fines Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes for referee criticism

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills won 20-17 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Koller
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After making critical comments on league officiating following the loss to Buffalo, the NFL has reportedly fined Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The NFL fined Reid $100,000 for violating rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials.

The league fined Mahomes $50,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials, plus violating rules prohibiting public criticism of referees.

The Chiefs saw a go-ahead 4th quarter touchdown called back to an offensive offsides penalty called on Kadarius Toney, en route to Kansas City’s 3-point loss. Mahomes and Reid both criticized throwing a flag at that point in the game in the team’s postgame press conference.

“For football in general, to take away greatness like that, for Travis to make a play like that,” Mahomes said. “As fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. Lost for words.”

Mahomes was especially frustrated that the penalty took away an iconic moment from his teammate Travis Kelce.

That’s a hall of fame player making a hall of fame play that won’t be shown. It takes away from this game, this season and a legendary career that Travis has had.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

“That hurts me because I know how hard he works for it. It’s a legendary moment. Something only a few people in the world think of. I hope they still show it when he goes into the Hall of Fame because it’s a legendary moment,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs have lost back to back games for the first time since September 2021, have lost four of the last six games and currently hold the number three seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Mahomes, Reid and the 8-5 Chiefs now head to New England to face the 3-10 Patriots Sunday at noon.

