One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County

Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana on Friday, Dec. 15 in Osage County.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine following a narcotics search warrant in Osage County.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, deputies and investigators served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Market St. in Osage City.

During the search warrant, a resident of the address, Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No drug tax stamp

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by the Osage City Police Department.

