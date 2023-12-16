One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine following a narcotics search warrant in Osage County.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, deputies and investigators served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Market St. in Osage City.

During the search warrant, a resident of the address, Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No drug tax stamp

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by the Osage City Police Department.

