One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine following a narcotics search warrant in Osage County.
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, deputies and investigators served a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Market St. in Osage City.
During the search warrant, a resident of the address, Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
- No drug tax stamp
Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by the Osage City Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.