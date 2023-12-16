No. 2 Kansas completes double digit comeback over IU

BLOOMINTON, IN. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks survived an upset over Indiana in Assembly Hall, as that marked KU’s first win in Bloomington in four tries, as Kansas wins 75-71.

Kansas fell behind 8-2 in the early going but Indiana kept a led most of that first half but the Jayhawks ran into foul trouble with KJ Adams Jr and Kevin McCullar Jr. both with two fouls as both sat for several minutes.

IU built a 32-21 led with an 8-0 run after a Mackenzie Mgbako three with five minutes remaining in the first half and they would go into halftime up 40-32.

Kansas didn’t shoot the ball well, just 35 percent in that first half and just 20 percent from three.

KU would get it down to eight several times in the second half but Indiana had a response for everything, Trey Galloway was a big reason for that.

The freshman Jamari McDowell hit a big three with nine minutes left to being it down to five, and then Hunter Dickinson got it down to three after a put back layup with forced Indiana to call a timeout.

Dajuan Harris Jr. would bring it down to lone after a big three in the corner, 59-58. Then it was Dickinson to help Kansas grab its first lead of the game with just under four minutes in the game.

McCullar would give KU its biggest lead with a three, 67-64 after some IU free throws. They would get it up to five with under a minute to go off a Harris layup but IU would bring it down to two after a three from Galloway.

But Kansas would hold off the Hoosiers after McCullar hit two big free throws with eight seconds to go, finishing 13-16 from the charity stripe.

Dickinson finished with another double-double, 17 points and 14 rebounds. Harris had 12 points, McCullar had a team-high 21 and Adams had 14.

KU is now 10-1 on the season and have Yale next in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 22 with tip-off at seven p.m.

