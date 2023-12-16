NE Kansas drenched for Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a very rainy Friday across NE Kansas, with every part of our region receiving at least some rain since early this morning. This precipitation should be diminishing, though, as we head towards later tonight and into this weekend.

Totals for rain so far this Friday have reached as high as .8 inches in Emporia, with most other areas receiving around half an inch. These totals are not particularly impressive when considering the duration of the rainfall, but do show a very consistent spread of light to moderate rain.

Some stronger downpours have been observed throughout the day, but nothing more than a few isolated bouts of heavier rain without any signs of thunder or lightning.

Heading towards the early evening hours, NE Kansas should see a break as rain bands move further towards the north and east. What additional rainfall we expect later this evening will be very light/misty compared to what was observed this afternoon

After midnight, rain will end, though the clouds will still stick around into Saturday morning. This will keep low temperatures tonight relatively warm in the upper 30s, and keep high temperatures for tomorrow in the middle 40s.

Predominantly dry conditions are expected for Saturday, which should last throughout the rest of the weekend and most of next week. Temperatures should climb into the middle 50s range after Tuesday, where it looks like we’ll have a chance at the lower 60s leading up to Christmas

While it’s still a bit far out, we are confident in forecasting a dry and mild Christmas holiday ahead!

