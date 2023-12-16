Kansas Insurance Department highlights importance of explanation of benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Department highlighted the importance of the explanation of benefits documents.

Kansas Insurance Department officials shared the importance of explanation of benefits documents on Friday, Dec. 15. They said an explanation of benefits (EOB) is an essential document that notifies policyholders when a claim has been processed for a medical service they received. These documents contain important information about the type and costs of medical services your healthcare provider has billed your insurance for. Reading and understanding the EOB is crucial for verifying the medical services you received and confirming you are not billed incorrectly.

“It can be easy to avoid reading the fine print that comes with your EOB, but don’t,” said Vicki Schmidt, Kansas Insurance Commissioner. “Reading your EOB is vital to verifying that you received the services you will potentially be charged for.”

Officials with the Kansas Insurance Department indicated it is important to remember that an EOB is not a bill. However, it is intended to let you know what types of claims have been filed, when the service took place, and how much your insurance was billed for. Remember these tips when you are reviewing your EOB:

Kansas Insurance Department officials said EOBs are important. In addition to containing all the information about the services you will be billed for, EOBs often have important details regarding the policies and procedures related to future interaction, grievances, appeals, and your rights governed by your insurance plan. They also contain the best contact information for addressing your questions and concerns to your insurance provider, should you have any.

Officials with the Kansas Insurance Department indicated your EOB is not a bill, but it does give you a heads-up. By showing your patient the responsibility amount associated with your care, you will know what to expect before a bill arrives. This gives you a chance to contact your provider and arrange payment options should you need them. If the EOB contains a service you did not receive or is otherwise inaccurate, you will need it to help dispute the charge.

Kansas Insurance Department officials said do not throw it away. Keeping your EOBs organized by date can help make sure you have them available if needed. If there is a dispute you will need the EOB for any appeal. EOB documentation may be important for end-of-year tax documentation or if you are applying for any financial assistance with your medical bills. If you receive a digital EOB, save it to a trusted location and print off a copy for your records.

Officials with the Kansas Insurance Department noted most insurance companies will send you an EOB for your records even if you owe nothing for the service. If your EOB is wrong or incomplete, contact your healthcare provider first to ask about any mistakes or omissions.

Kansas Insurance Department officials said if you have questions about insurance claims or are having a claims-related issue, contact the Department’s Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484, by email kid.commissioner@ks.gov, or visit the Department online at insurance.kansas.gov.

