Interactive kids concert spreads holiday cheer at TSCPL

Two well-known children's entertainers brought festive fun to the Topeka and Shawnee County...
Two well-known children's entertainers brought festive fun to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Saturday morning.(Callie Holthaus)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two well-known children’s entertainers brought festive fun to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Saturday morning.

Dino O’Dell and Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove performed an interactive show that got kids moving, dancing, and singing.

“Now, kids have natural joy,” says O’Dell. “But sometimes we have to encourage it. You know, it’s sometimes difficult when you go into the store and you’re like, ‘Don’t touch that and stop running.’ Here, we’ve got an opportunity to play and sing and jump and get all that energy out in a productive way.”

Cosgrove says he hopes kids and their families can take that fun and energy home with them.

“We always hope that kids take that energy home and celebrate with their families and we’re celebrating the holidays, so nothing better,” he says. “We are going to sing. We’re gonna dance. We’re gonna do some family jams where we get families up together playing instruments. It’s a lot of fun. Always.”

The concert ran from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this morning in the library’s Marvin Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman
Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot that was fired early Friday at the...
Police investigate accidental shot fired Friday morning in west Topeka hotel
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansas Supreme Court: Voting law challenge can go forward
Two Hiawatha residents were arrested after a search warrant that led to drug possession.
Two Hiawatha residents arrested after search warrant that led to drug possession
St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a...
One person dead following house fire in St. Marys

Latest News

The event offered fun at every turn.
Christmas at Old Prairie Town offers festive fun
A water main relocation is closing Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.
Water main relocation to close Denison Ave. in Manhattan
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County