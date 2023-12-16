Interactive kids concert spreads holiday cheer at TSCPL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two well-known children’s entertainers brought festive fun to the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Saturday morning.

Dino O’Dell and Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove performed an interactive show that got kids moving, dancing, and singing.

“Now, kids have natural joy,” says O’Dell. “But sometimes we have to encourage it. You know, it’s sometimes difficult when you go into the store and you’re like, ‘Don’t touch that and stop running.’ Here, we’ve got an opportunity to play and sing and jump and get all that energy out in a productive way.”

Cosgrove says he hopes kids and their families can take that fun and energy home with them.

“We always hope that kids take that energy home and celebrate with their families and we’re celebrating the holidays, so nothing better,” he says. “We are going to sing. We’re gonna dance. We’re gonna do some family jams where we get families up together playing instruments. It’s a lot of fun. Always.”

The concert ran from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this morning in the library’s Marvin Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.