Dry but still cool for Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With yesterday’s rain now completely out of our area, NE Kansas is looking towards a drier and warmer pattern over the next few days. Saturday, however, will retain the cooler temperatures we saw on Friday.

Thanks to lingering moisture/mist and overcast skies, low temperatures for Friday night were relatively warm in the middle to upper 30s. But with cloudy skies slow to disperse this afternoon, temperatures will only rise by single digits to bring us into the middle 40s for highs today. Some sunshine will be visible later this afternoon, but much clearer skies won’t arrive until after sunset.

Wind will pick up out of the northwest later this morning, blowing at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Some gusts up to 25 miles per hour may be observed throughout the day, but it looks unlikely that any wind will exceed that measurement.

Though today is cooler in the context of the next several days, such conditions are typical for mid-December. The warm-up in the days ahead will prove to be one of the longer stretches of above average temperatures this month, with highs in the middle to upper 50s expected from Tuesday onwards. At the moment, the outlook for Christmas Eve/Christmas is calling for a continuation of these mild temperatures, making the possibility of a white Christmas quite low this year!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.