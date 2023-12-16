Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 9:24 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, a 2001 GMC Yukon XL was traveling westbound on Riverview Ave. in Wyandotte County. The vehicle slowed to turn south on North 78th St. and struck the raised median and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the intersection and the driver of the vehicle was ejected.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the vehicle, Aaron Freeman, 42, of Kansas City, had fatal injuries. Next of kin was notified by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department around 10:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. The driver was not wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

