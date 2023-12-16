Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County

Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located near NW 17th St. and 75 Highway.(Eric Ives/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, an employee of a business called in a fire at Oldcastle Infrastructure near NW 17th St. and Highway 75. Workers spotted fire coming from the roof.

The cause of the fire was an old forklift that had caught fire and spread to the roof. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about a half hour.

The fire chief told 13 News that crews had to shut off the gas to the building as the fire was near a gas line. They will likely need to replace the gas line in this location.

The business hopes to be up and running within a few days. A member of management from Oldcastle Infrastructure told 13 news that about 40 employees work for this business. The business makes concrete tubing for underground.

Hoyt, Soldier, Township, Silver Lake and Topeka Fire Departments responded to the scene.

