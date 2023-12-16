Christmas at Old Prairie Town offers festive fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Old Prairie Town’s Christmas celebration takes visitors to the past with old-time holiday fun.

Nearly every building had some festive fun to offer Saturday.

Visitors could write a letter to Santa in the depot or help elves deliver presents on the railroad hand car.

Santa himself made an appearance, hearing out kids Christmas wishes in the old Ward-Meade mansion.

Holiday goodies could be found in the Mulvane General Store including s’mores kits that visitors could make sitting by a warm fire.

The event is hosted from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm. at 124 NW Fillmore.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.