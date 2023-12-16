Affects of water main breaks on the Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city had over 100 additional water main breaks compared to last year.

Right now, the city is averaging 20 breaks active on its high-priority list.

“Depending on the severity of that break, they will decide whether they need to divert a crew over there right now to start addressing it or if it’s something we can just talk to the neighbors and say ‘we know this is here’,” said Topeka’s Director of Utilities Sylvia Davis. “We may put a cone out or something to alert people it’s going on but if it’s a lower priority break we may be back in a few days and right now with the number of breaks we have some of them have run between two to three weeks.”

The recent shift in weather can be one of the main reasons these pipes will burst.

As the ground around the piles freezes, the pipes will be expanded which can result in a rupture.

“Our goal is to try to have those restorations done within 30 days but with the large number of breaks we’ve had over the last several months, that’s stretching out to a few months at the longest,” said Davis. “Folks will see a contractor coming in and that repair will take anywhere from a day, on an easy site where you really just finishing off topsoil, putting some grass seed down.”

As the number of breaks has increased, the city’s number of employees has decreased.

Staffing has been as low as 50% the past year which has led to the hiring of some outside contractors.

“We just need people that are dedicated, can come to work and we will train them up. We send them through a CDL program as well, so we’ve been offering that in-house which is great. not a lot of experience is needed, we just want people that can get along and come in and learn for our more tenured folks who have been around a long time in doing this work and contribute to a good working environment,” said Davis.

Officials say they’ve worked hard to invest as much money as they can to restore water main breaks.

Starting Jan. 1., the repair budget will almost double due to the new the new rate increase.

“We are looking to go from spending about $5 million a year on a main replacement to pushing that to $9.5 million per year to see if we can get a more main replacement,” said Davis. “It’s going to be a lot of years, a lot of time before we can really get to where we really should be when it comes to replacing those lines but were hoping to make a better impact.”

