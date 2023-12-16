AAA expects over one million Kansans to travel this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With gas prices continuing to drop as the end of the year nears, AAA said it expects more than one million Kansans to travel over 50 miles from home for the holiday season, with 92% of them traveling by car.

Shawn Steward of AAA said the biggest driver behind cheaper gas is falling oil prices.

“50% to 60% of the cost of each gallon of gas that we pay for at the pumps is made up based on crude oil prices, and so that’s a big chunk of what we pay. And with crude oil prices being relatively stable and low this year, we’ve seen some falling gas prices as a result.”

The fuel savings come at a time when over one million Kansans are projected to travel during the period between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“92% of the people who will be traveling for the year end holidays in Kansas will be driving to their destinations,” said Steward.

He said the average price per gallon of gas hasn’t been this low since May of 2021.

“We’re at $2.74 a gallon on average. About 10 cents less than where we were last year this time. The price has fallen more than 30 cents in the past month, so we’ve been on a good trend in terms of drivers.”

AAA is planning on a record breaking holiday travel season in all modes of transportation.

“Air travel is expected to set a record this year. We’re expecting 7.5 million people nationally to travel during this 10 day holiday period, and that is up from about 7.3 million in 2019, which was the previous high. So you can expect very busy airports, packed planes.”

According to Steward, the uptick in travelers can also be explained by people making up for lost time in recent years because of the COVID Pandemic.

“Right after the pandemic, we heard a lot of what we refer to as ‘revenge travel.’ People that weren’t able to travel during the pandemic decided to spend extra and go a little bit more high end in terms of their travel bookings afterwards to make up for those savings they had when they couldn’t travel.”

Nationwide, AAA said it expects more than 115 million people to travel over 50 miles for the holidays.

That would mark the busiest holiday travel period since 2019.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.