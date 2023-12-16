2 students allegedly used classmates’ faces on fake nude photos: ‘Made me feel violated’

FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.
FILE - Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway.(WFOR)
By WFOR via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WFOR) - Two students have been suspended from a school in Miami after they were accused of creating nude photos of classmates using artificial intelligence.

Around two dozen girls and boys at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy fell victim to the fake nude photos.

The punishment comes after pictures of their faces were taken from the school’s social media account and uploaded into an app that put them on AI-generated bodies.

The two boys accused of the deepfakes are suspended for 10 days, but parents say it’s not enough and that the boys shouldn’t be allowed back.

Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their daughters' faces on nude bodies. (WFOR)

Miami-Dade police said their investigation is still underway and they are working closely with the state attorney’s office on the case.

Copyright 2023 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka
Cielito Lindo
Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo
St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a...
One person dead following house fire in St. Marys
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman

Latest News

Shanda Vander Ark faces mandatory life in prison when she is sentenced Jan. 29.
Michigan woman found guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation death of son
Parents from a Florida school are outraged after AI technology was used to put their...
Nude deepfakes at Florida school: 'It made me feel violated'
The U.S. is urging Israel to lower the intensity of its attacks. (CNN, POOL, ISRAEL DEFENSE...
US urges Israel to de-escalate war with Hamas
Topeka Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints