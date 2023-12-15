With holiday travel approaching, gas prices continue trending downward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday travel season approaches, gas prices continue to drop in Topeka and across the nation.

That’s good news for many of the 115 million Americans -- including 1.2 million Kansans -- projected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the 10-day, year-end holiday period.

AAA says its travel forecast is up 2.2% over 2022 and ranks as the second highest travel forecast since 2000, when AAA began tracking holiday travel.

AAA says the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record occurred in 2019, when 119 million travelers took to the roads, rails and skies.

Though this year’s travel forecast isn’t predicted to break that record, AAA still advises travelers to be prepared for busy airports across the United States.

According to AAA, of the 115.2 million people expected to travel this holiday period, 103.6 million will do so auto; 7.51 million by air; and 4.05 million by other means.

The vast majority of travelers won’t have to deal with crowded airports and the possibility of delayed or canceled flights, but they will find plenty of company on the nation’s roadways.

Those who do travel by auto may find gas prices to their liking.

As of Friday morning, AAA says, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $3.08 -- down 10 cents from a week ago, down 26 cents from a month ago and down 11 cents from a year ago.

In Kansas, prices were considerably lower than the national average.

AAA says Friday’s average price for unleaded fuel in Kansas was $2.74, down 8 cents from $2.82 a week ago; down 33 cents from $3.07 a month ago; and down 10 cents from $2.84 a year ago.

Diesel fuel, meanwhile, continues to be the more expensive fuel option nationally and across the state, but its cost, too, is trending downward.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel on Friday morning, according to AAA, was $4.04, down 10 cents from $4.14 a week ago; down 29 cents from $4.33 a month ago; and down 79 cents from $4.83 a year ago.

In Kansas, diesel fuel on Friday was averaging $3.75 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s 12 cents cheaper than $3.87 a week ago; 51 cents cheaper than $4.26 a month ago; and 48 cents cheaper than $4.23 a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded fuel on Friday morning ranged in price from $2.59 to $2.78 per gallon, while diesel fuel could be purchased from $3.43 to $4.45 per gallon.

