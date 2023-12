TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vault construction will close SE 10th St. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said Construction is closing SE 10th St. just west of SE Rice Rd. to install a vault.

The closure will occur on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and open to traffic again on Saturday, Dec. 23.

