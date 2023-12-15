Two Hiawatha residents arrested after search warrant that led to drug possession

Two Hiawatha residents were arrested after a search warrant that led to drug possession.
Two Hiawatha residents were arrested after a search warrant that led to drug possession.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha residents were arrested after a search warrant that led to drug possession.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said they received information about recent drug-related activity in Hiawatha. Deputies investigated the concern and were able to obtain a search warrant. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, deputies with the Drug Task Force and Hiawatha Police Department executed the search warrant at a residence located at 1104 Utah St.

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office officials indicated that upon the warrant’s conclusion, two residents were arrested, including Francis Gonzales, 20, of Hiawatha, and Yiesson Porter, 22, of Hiawatha.

Francis Gonzales was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Yiesson Porter was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine w intent to distribute
  • Possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of illegal drugs without a tax stamp
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing.

