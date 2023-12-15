Topeka woman sentenced to 37 months for fleeing from police while impaired

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was sentenced to 37 months for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement while impaired and possession of methamphetamine.

The Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Dec. 15 that Adrianna E. Pacheco, 39, of Topeka, will serve 37 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Officials with the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office said Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Pacheco who pleaded no contest on Oct. 23 to 12 months post-release supervision. Pacheco also pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, a misdemeanor and was sentenced to six months in the county jail.

Officials with the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office indicated charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 17, 2020, when a motorist alerted the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office to a possible impaired driver. Pacheco’s vehicle was spotted driving recklessly while westbound on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 191. Pacheco refused to stop when emergency lights were activated and continued driving at times in excess of 90 miles per hour. Pacheco eventually stopped after exiting the turnpike and entering a Topeka residential neighborhood where she struck a parked car.

“Impaired driving puts everyone at risk, and we must hold these drivers accountable to save lives,” District Attorney Valdez said. “During the holiday season, please support our efforts by making a plan to drive sober, designate a driver or use a ride share service.”

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden represented the State in the case that was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

