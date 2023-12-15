Topeka woman arrested after a vehicle pursuit linked to report of mail theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that was linked to a report of mail theft in Shawnee County.

According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, around 9:34 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a report of mail theft in the 10,000 block of SW 53rd St. The reporting party advised that a gold Ford Ranger truck was involved in the theft and was last seen traveling eastbound on SW 53rd St.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated shortly before 9:55 a.m., a deputy spotted the Ford Ranger traveling southbound on SW Auburn Rd. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Ford Ranger failed to stop and a pursuit began. A short time later, the Ford Ranger was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the 6900 block of SW Morrill Rd., where both the driver and passenger fled on foot. A female suspect was apprehended after short foot chase and a second male subject was able to avoid apprehension. Upon further investigation, deputies found illegal narcotics and stolen mail inside the Ford Ranger.

The Sheriff’s Office officials said the driver, Emily Kratochvil, 25, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on two warrants through the City of Topeka, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a prescription only drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft, possession of stolen property, attempted identity theft, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while revoked, tag not assigned, speeding and two charges of failing to stop at a stop sign.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.