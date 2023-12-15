Topeka Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints

Topeka Police Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints on Friday, Dec. 15.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints on Friday, Dec. 15.

Topeka Police Department officials said in a social media post around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 through 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. The checkpoint will take place at one or more of the following locations:

  • 900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.
  • 200 block of SW Gage Blvd.
  • 1000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.
  • 4300 block of S Topeka Blvd.
  • 1000 block of NE Seward Ave

Topeka Police Department officials noted if you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel. This check lane is funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s STEP grant and is part of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative.

