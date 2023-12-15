Topeka Festival Singers take musical “Journey” through the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can stay warm and cozy Monday night while you get in the spirit of the season with the Topeka Festival Singers.

Group member Grace Morrison visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their upcoming concert.

It’s called Journey: A Holiday Concert. Grace says the 38 Festival Singers will perform a dozen selections. Some of them will be accompanied by a brass quintet, timpani, guitar and dual pianos. More than 70 students from Washburn Rural Middle School also will join the group for one song, and they’ll include the traditional holiday singalong.

Journey: A Holiday Concert by the Topeka Festival Singers is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus. Tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for senior age 65+, and $10 for students. You can purchase them at the door or in advance at TopekaFestivalSingers.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.