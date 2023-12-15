Topeka church to hold drive-thru holiday meal giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is blessing the community ahead of the holidays.

Pastor Delmar White with New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their drive-through food giveaway.

Chef Hall from Topeka Rescue Mission will package holiday meals, which people may pick up from the church drive-through style. Pastor White says the there is no registration for the event and no cost to receive a boxed meal. However, he said they request no pickups for other persons.

The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 outside the church, 2801 SE Indiana. It will continue until all the meals are gone.

