Stormont Vail Health’s Walk with a Doc to take steps toward better health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health’s Walk with a Doc program is taking steps toward better health.

Officials with Stormont Vail Health said they encourage Topeka residents to join the monthly Walk with a Dog program from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. This health initiative aims to bring doctors and patients together during a casual walk. Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated the Walk with a Doc is open to the community and participation is free. Pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy an energizing and educational walk with Dr. Clifton Jones, infectious disease specialist and Vice President of Specialty Care.

Stormont Vail Health officials said during the event, Dr. Jones will answer your questions and offer expert advice for avoiding bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic infections.

Stormont Vail Health officials noted to mark your calendars for upcoming Walk with a Doc dates in 2024:

January 20: Behavioral Health

February 17: Heart Health

March 16: 2024 Community Health Needs Assessment

Learn more about Walk with a Doc by clicking HERE.

The walk will be outside, but if the weather is too cold, rainy, or snowy, they will move inside.

