Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious woman.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said the female was reported as a suspicious person during the time that a vehicle was stolen around 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the 1700 block of NE 54th St.

Sheriff’s Office officials indicated anyone who can identify the female or has any information related to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Dicken with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2224 or stephanie.dicken@snco.us.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of the 1700 block of NE 54th St. on the report of an unknown white female going door to door and acting suspiciously on Thursday, Dec. 14.

