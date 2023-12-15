Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious female.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious woman.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office officials said the female was reported as a suspicious person during the time that a vehicle was stolen around 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the 1700 block of NE 54th St.

Sheriff’s Office officials indicated anyone who can identify the female or has any information related to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Dicken with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2224 or stephanie.dicken@snco.us.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of the 1700 block of NE 54th St. on the report of an unknown white female going door to door and acting suspiciously on Thursday, Dec. 14.

