Shawnee Co. Commission plans ahead for invasive plant species at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commission is planning ahead for invasive water plant species at Lake Shawnee.

During a Shawnee Co. Commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14, Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation officials discussed that they have treated Eurasian Milfoil for years. They said it’s an aqua-plant that can spread quickly and crowd out native species. It also affects fishing and water recreation.

Commissioners approved a contract with Rize Drone Service to apply herbicide on the lake from the air next year.

“The south cove this year was pretty much covered in milfoil and fishing was really difficult so we’re wanting to be ahead of the curve with the lake water quality at Lake Shawnee,” said John Bell, Superintendent of Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation.

Bell said in the long-term, Parks and Recreation would like to use the Weed Department’s new drone but he said it’s not ready for that use just yet.

