Shawnee Co. Commission plans ahead for invasive plant species at Lake Shawnee

Shawnee County Commission is planning ahead for invasive water plant species at Lake Shawnee.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commission is planning ahead for invasive water plant species at Lake Shawnee.

During a Shawnee Co. Commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14, Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation officials discussed that they have treated Eurasian Milfoil for years. They said it’s an aqua-plant that can spread quickly and crowd out native species. It also affects fishing and water recreation.

Commissioners approved a contract with Rize Drone Service to apply herbicide on the lake from the air next year.

“The south cove this year was pretty much covered in milfoil and fishing was really difficult so we’re wanting to be ahead of the curve with the lake water quality at Lake Shawnee,” said John Bell, Superintendent of Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation.

Bell said in the long-term, Parks and Recreation would like to use the Weed Department’s new drone but he said it’s not ready for that use just yet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
James Epton, Nicole Johnson
Crime spree in E. Topeka leads to arrest of serial shoplifting suspects
FILE
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud
Harold M.V.T. Emanuel Jr.
Man accused of kidnapping, attacking woman south of Topeka turns himself in
Jeffrey Peak
Suspicious activity in Topeka restaurant leads to arrest of violent offender

Latest News

Two judicial districts regain access to Kansas eCourt case management system
Two judicial districts regain access to Kansas eCourt case management system
It may not feel or look like winter outside as of Thursday, Dec. 14, but Scott Magnet...
Scott Dual Language students enjoy a ‘winter wonderland’ before break
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis accepts ambulances after disaster diversion
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis accepts ambulances after disaster diversion
13 News at Six
Governor Kelly unveils Medicaid expansion legislation