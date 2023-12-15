Scott Dual Language students enjoy a ‘winter wonderland’ before break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It may not feel or look like winter outside as of Thursday, Dec. 14, but Scott Magnet Elementary School students got some winter fun indoors.

During Halloween, Scott Magnet Elementary’s physical education department made a haunted gym with spooky-themed activities.

However, during the winter season, the gym is transformed into a winter wonderland with different winter-themed activities. Activities like sledding, a snowball fight, air hockey, even a game where you can chase Rudolph, and much more to keep the kids active, practice their motor skills, and get them to join in on the festive fun.

Troy St. Clair, a PE teacher for Scott Dual Language, is one of the teachers who set up the gymnasium. He has personally seen how much the kids love the event.

”They bug us even weeks in advance knowing that break is coming up, asking ‘when winter wonderland [is] going to be’,” said St. Clair. “We try to put it off and hide it as much as we can and set it up always a little bit different. A lot of the activities might be a repeat, especially the sledding hill, [which] has been a favorite, and the snowball fight, but it is a once-a-year-type thing. The kids love it.”

And, that is enough for St. Clair, alongside another PE teacher, Mr. Bonham, to put this wonderland together.

“The kids enjoy it, we enjoy it, and the extra time is worth it,” said St. Clair. “It’s worth every penny that we spend [from] our own or what we get from our PTO and stuff like that. It’s been great. We love doing it.”

St. Clair recalls the winter wonderland starting about 14 or 15 years ago. The haunted gym was such a success with the students that teachers decided to expand and make a winter wonderland during the holidays. According to St. Clair, Scott Dual Language is not the only school hosting a winter wonderland for the kids.

“We have a few other schools within [USD] 501 that have the opportunity to do it. Like Mr. Lohse over at McClure does a winter wonderland now too, with similar activities. It might not be the same, but very similar activities. Then we have some other schools [where] their gyms are being used throughout the day and at night, and so they do winter activities, but they don’t get the opportunity to kind of go to this extreme. So, we are fortunate we have the opportunity to take control of our gym for three solid days and go all out with the inflatables and lights.”

The school’s winter break starts Dec. 11 and classes resume Dec. 28.

