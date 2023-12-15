Ruling reversed that some orgs say limits their right to recruit voters

Kansas Supreme Court ruling
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(MGN)
By Reina Flores and Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by the lower Court of Appeals regarding a state law that some organizations argued limited their ability to register new voters.

In March of 2023, The Kansas Court of Appeals says voting is a fundamental right, and any potential restrictions must meet strict scrutiny. In its ruling, the Court stated any law that potentially infringes on the right to vote must be thoroughly reviewed.

The Kansas Supreme Court has made its decision on the appeal.

On Dec. 15, 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals’ determination that plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue their challenge to K.S.A. 25-2438(a)(2)-(3), which makes it a felony to engage in “conduct that gives the appearance of being an election official” or conduct that “would cause another person to believe a person engaging in such conduct is an election official.” Plaintiffs include which League of Women Voters for Kansas, Loud Light, Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, Inc., and Topeka Independent Living Resource Center. The plaintiffs argued the statute is overbroad, unconstitutionally vague, and results in the criminalization of their voter education and registration activities. They sued Secretary of State Scott Schwab in his official capacity, and the state’s position was represented by Attorney General Kris Kobach.

To support their claims, the state asserted that during past events, observers at times believed they were election officials even though they always take measures to clearly identify themselves as private citizens. On appeal, the organizations argued that the law and Court of Appeals ruling limits their right to recruit voters.

“Justice Stegall, writing for a unanimous court, concluded that when the Legislature criminalizes speech and does not—within the elements of the crime—provide a high degree of specificity and clarity demonstrating that the only speech being criminalized is constitutionally unprotected speech, the law is sufficiently unclear to confer pre-enforcement standing on a plaintiff challenging the law.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka
Cielito Lindo
Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo
St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a...
One person dead following house fire in St. Marys
Police said they searched for a man but couldn't locate him early Thursday in a vacant...
Police search for man in vacant building but don’t find anyone early Thursday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

Unleaded gas could be purchased for as low as $2.59 a gallon Friday morning in Topeka,...
With holiday travel approaching, gas prices continue trending downward
Scattered rain continues today
Scattered rain today and snow possible for Christmas
A 59-year-old Dodge City woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Gray County...
Dodge City woman killed in Thursday crash blamed on slush on roadway
Prairie Paws to take over City animal shelter operations December 24th
Prairie Paws plans to have its own Facebook page and an updated website once it takes over at...
Prairie Paws to take over Manhattan animal shelter operations December 24th