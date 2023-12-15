Ruling reversed that some orgs say limits their right to recruit voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by the lower Court of Appeals regarding a state law that some organizations argued limited their ability to register new voters.

In March of 2023, The Kansas Court of Appeals says voting is a fundamental right, and any potential restrictions must meet strict scrutiny. In its ruling, the Court stated any law that potentially infringes on the right to vote must be thoroughly reviewed.

The Kansas Supreme Court has made its decision on the appeal.

On Dec. 15, 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals’ determination that plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue their challenge to K.S.A. 25-2438(a)(2)-(3), which makes it a felony to engage in “conduct that gives the appearance of being an election official” or conduct that “would cause another person to believe a person engaging in such conduct is an election official.” Plaintiffs include which League of Women Voters for Kansas, Loud Light, Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, Inc., and Topeka Independent Living Resource Center. The plaintiffs argued the statute is overbroad, unconstitutionally vague, and results in the criminalization of their voter education and registration activities. They sued Secretary of State Scott Schwab in his official capacity, and the state’s position was represented by Attorney General Kris Kobach.

To support their claims, the state asserted that during past events, observers at times believed they were election officials even though they always take measures to clearly identify themselves as private citizens. On appeal, the organizations argued that the law and Court of Appeals ruling limits their right to recruit voters.

“Justice Stegall, writing for a unanimous court, concluded that when the Legislature criminalizes speech and does not—within the elements of the crime—provide a high degree of specificity and clarity demonstrating that the only speech being criminalized is constitutionally unprotected speech, the law is sufficiently unclear to confer pre-enforcement standing on a plaintiff challenging the law.”

