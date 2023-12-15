Reports: Royals address corner outfield with addition of veteran Hunter Renfroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - General manager J.J. Picollo promised to put a more competitive product on the field as the head man in the Royals front office. This week certainly backs up that effort.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Royals have finalized a two-year contract with right fielder Hunter Renfroe with an opt-out after 2024. The $13 million contract is worth $5.5 million in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025, according to Feinsand’s reporting.

Renfroe is well-traveled, having spent four seasons with the San Diego Padres, and a season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. He also spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels before the Cincinnati Reds claimed him on waivers.

The 31-year-old has 177 career home runs spanning his eight seasons, including 20 last year.

Renfroe will join a crowded outfield roster that already features Drew Waters, MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, Edward Olivares, Dairon Blanco and Nelson Velazquez.

Picollo signed veteran starting pitcher Seth Lugo, and relievers Chris Stratton and Will Smith this week. The team has also traded relievers Taylor Clarke and Dylan Coleman in the last 10 days for minor leaguers.

