Pumpkin Apple will spice up your holiday season

Pumpkin Apple is a five-year-old cat waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If a fine feline could spice up your life, then Pumpkin Apple could be for you!

The five-year-old cat visited Eye on NE Kansas with Margaret Price from Helping Hands Humane Society.

Margaret says Pumpkin Apple is a pretty chill cat, who’s just the right age to still be playful, but without the excess kitten energy.

Margaret advises families to plan ahead if they are considering adding a pet to the family this time of year. If you anticipate being away from home a lot or hosting a lot of large gatherings, you might opt to wait until after the holidays. On the other hand, if you’ll be home more often rather than traveling, it could give you extra time to devote to a new pet.

Shelter staff will be serving up a special Christmas meal for the animals next week. If you’d like to help, Margaret says they still need both dog and cat toys, plus canned whipped cream and canned green beans. The donations should be brought to the shelter at SW 21st and Belle by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

You can donate to the shelter and see their wish list of other needed items at hhhstopeka.org.

