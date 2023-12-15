Prairie Paws to take over Manhattan animal shelter operations December 24th

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter will be under new operations coming soon.

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter (PPAS), Inc. will take over the animal shelter starting December 24th.

“The first transition is a lot of legal stuff rebranding, naming, billing, making sure that we’re paying the bills, making sure that the right things are happening that’s the focus is to keep disruption low and to just legally transition operations to us you know staff have to get new uniforms that kind of thing,” said Vanessa Cowie, executive director for Prairie Paws Animal Shelter.

The Ottawa-based company said it is in a position to maximize community engagement for the shelter.

“Our organization is privately funded so even though these contracts that we form with municipalities make up a big part of our funding we fundraise a big portion of our budget so you’re going to see golf tournaments and galas, you’re going to see bingo nights and trivia nights and pickleball tournaments and you’re going to see all of those kinds of ways where the community can help support us, have fun, celebrate in our mission, and help us raise some money for the animals,” said Cowie.

“We are much more flexible in the types of agreements that we can form with universities and colleges so there’s definitely that it also a great community for fundraising, that’s a community of people that loves animals and so we hope they’ll support us and our mission and that they’ll appreciate the work that we do for them,” said Cowie.

PPAS will operate the shelter under the Prairie Paws name, but the facilities will retain the name “T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.” PPAS will be generally responsible for the maintenance of facilities but may apply to the City for assistance with certain repairs or projects when the costs exceed certain amounts. PPAS also will provide core services to citizens, including animal intake and shelter operations; cooperate with City animal control officers and the Riley County Police Department; administer the City’s pet license program under ordinances; and provide monthly and annual reports to City officials.

“There are some upgrades that we can make especially to improve things like efficiency, the standard of care for the animals then we can partner with the city on those types of upgrades, definitely a possibility,” said Cowie.

PPAS also may offer programs to support animal welfare and population management, such as a low-cost spay/neuter program for owned animals or a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats. Prairie Paws plans to have its own Facebook page and an updated website once it takes over at the shelter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.