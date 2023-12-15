Possession of meth and marijuana lands Topeka man behind bars

Troy A. Hopp, 50, of Topeka, was arrested for charges related to possession of meth and...
Troy A. Hopp, 50, of Topeka, was arrested for charges related to possession of meth and marijuana on Friday, Dec. 15.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for possession of meth and marijuana after a traffic stop conducted by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for the driver having a revoked driver’s license on a gray Chrysler 200 near the 2600 block of NE Calhoun Bluff Rd. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were found.

Sheriff’s Office officials indicated Troy A. Hopp, 50, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections (SNDOC) on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, transport open container, and operate vehicle with no interlock device when required.

Sheriff’s Office officials said this incident is still under investigation.

