Police investigate accidental shot fired Friday morning in west Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot early Friday at a west Topeka hotel, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Friday at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 1530 S.W. Westport Drive.

Police said a person who was staying at the hotel thought a handgun in his possession wasn’t loaded.

The gun was reported to have accidentally discharged and the round struck an interior wall of his room.

Three police units were reported to have responded to the scene.

Police officials said the bullet didn’t go through the wall and that no injuries resulted from the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

