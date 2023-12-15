Police investigate accidental shot fired Friday morning in west Topeka hotel

Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot that was fired early Friday at the...
Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot that was fired early Friday at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 1530 S.W. Westport Drive. No injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police investigated a report of an accidental gunshot early Friday at a west Topeka hotel, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Friday at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 1530 S.W. Westport Drive.

Police said a person who was staying at the hotel thought a handgun in his possession wasn’t loaded.

The gun was reported to have accidentally discharged and the round struck an interior wall of his room.

Three police units were reported to have responded to the scene.

Police officials said the bullet didn’t go through the wall and that no injuries resulted from the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

