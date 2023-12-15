One person dead, two hospitalized following fatal crash in Wilson County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 2:23 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, a 2006 Mazda 3 Passenger Car was southbound on New Albany Rd. and failed to negotiate a curve and went of the road to the south in Wilson County. The vehicle struck the ditch and went airborne, hitting at tree and rolling. The vehicle came to rest on its top.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Andrew D. Brown, 18, of Fredonia, had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center.

Two passengers were in the vehicle. Jaryn L. Yarnell, 19, of Erie, had fatal injuries.

The second passenger, David J. Powell, 18, of Douglass, had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Wesley Medical Center - Wichita.

