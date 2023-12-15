Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication in Ogden

The home is the 31st built through the program.
The home is the 31st built through the program.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home this evening in Ogden.

The Lemdadi family completed hours of volunteer time on various community repair projects and in the construction of their home through Habitat’s Pathways to Homeownership Program. Habitat members said this day is reflective of the work the family has put in.

”The family has worked so incredibly hard, they’ve put in 400 hours of of sweat equity, 200 of those hours in construction settings working on their own home, working on repair projects, building wheelchair ramps for their neighbors, and seeing it all come together this is why we do everything we do.” said Josh Brewer, executive director for Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity.

