Looking for your next great read? Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library can help

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for a good book to read on a holiday road trip or during the long winter months, you might find some suggestions among what others were reading at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library this year!

Miranda Ericsson with TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the top books of 2023. Miranda and fellow librarians compiled lists of the books checked out most frequently - both paper copies and ebooks. The staff also chipped in with their list of top picks.

Miranda invites book lovers to connect with their library in a variety of ways. She co-hosts a podcast called The Bookmark. They also facilitate the TALK Book Discussion Group and the Racial Justice Book Group. In addition, TSCPL invites people to connect through the Top City Reads Together online book club on Facebook.

Find the library’s best books of 2023 lists here.

Top 10 fiction print books checked out and published in 2023:

“Storm Watch” by C.J. Box “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci “The House of Wolves” by James Patterson “Dark Angel” by John Sandford “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson

Top 10 fiction ebooks checked out and published in 2023:

“Simply Lies” by David Baldacci “Happy Place” by Emily Henry “The Longmire Defense” by Craig Johnson “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand “Identity” by Nora Roberts “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box “Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Walls

Top 10 nonfiction print books checked out and published 2023:

“Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Susex “The Wager” by David Grann “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson “A Fever in the Heartland” by Timothy Egan “The Good Life” by Robert J. Waldinger “The Nazi Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer “All My Knotted-up Life” by Beth Moore “Abandoned Topeka” by Emily Cowen “Never Give Up” by Tom Brokaw “Master Slave Husband Wife” by Ilyon Woo

The following are 10 of the library staff’s many favorite books (fiction and nonfiction) published in 2023:

“The Bee Sting” by Paul Murray

“I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai

“Lucky Red” by Claudia Cravens

“Remarkable Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt

“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett

“The House Is on Fire” by Rachel Beanland

“The Teachers” by Alexandra Robbins

“Tupac Shakur” by Staci Robinson

“Plague-busters” by Lindsey Fitzharris

“Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant” by Curtis Chin

