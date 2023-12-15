Landon Middle School students participate in career fair

Area students may be thinking of winter break but some middle schoolers in Topeka also have their sights set on their future.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area students may be thinking of winter break but some middle schoolers in Topeka also have their sights set on their future.

Students at Landon Middle School learned about job opportunities through this career fair on Friday, Dec. 15.

More than 30 different professionals came to the school to give students more information about their fields.

Landon hosts these career fairs regularly, giving students ideas about what they can do after graduation.

“For our 8th graders who’ve been here since 6th grade, they will have seen 18 different presentations during their stay here at Landon, and we’re hoping some of those presenters have planted seeds in the kids and given them ideas about what they can do for the future,” said Marc Stratton.

Among several presenters, there was a Topeka Police Officer, pilot, geologist and engineer and even someone from teh Topeka Zoo to educate the Lancers about future job opportunities.

