Kennel cough causes halt in canine adoptions in Junction City

Junction City Animal Shelter won’t have adoptable dogs until after Christmas time.
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Animal Shelter won’t have adoptable dogs until after Christmas time.

The animal shelter was forced to temporarily stop all dog adoptions due to the contagious kennel cough disease. Canines at the Junction City Animal Shelter started showing symptoms of kennel cough, causing a pause in adoptions.

Currently, the shelter reported that one dog is still showing signs of kennel cough, until all dogs are symptom-free, the shelter must wait 10 days before adoptions can return. Most likely, the canine adoptions won’t return until after Christmas.

The shelter is still open for cats and other animal adoptions.

