Kansas State University held a groundbreaking for new Animal Science Arena

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University held a groundbreaking ceremony today for the new Animal Science Arena.

The groundbreaking took place in the Stanley Stout Center as members of the university gave brief comments. The $200 million project is part of the Agriculture Innovation Initiative as the new arena will take over events from Weber Hall. Bringing the new arena will enhance the future of the College of Agriculture for years to come.

”This provides so much of an opportunity to do the kinds of events that we did in Weber Arenabut do even more, engage even more in events that will stimulate economic development here in the community and potentially in the state and region as well so we’re really very excited about that but I would say probably most importantly the opportunity to bring Kansas youth to the area as potential K-State students,” said Ernie Minton, Dean for the College of Agriculture at K-State.

The new center is named the Bilbrey Family Event Center as completion is expected to be by the end of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.