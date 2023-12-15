Kansas Chamber delivers trophy to Alma Creamery for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Manufacturing Council and the Kansas Chamber delivered the trophy to Alma Creamery for winning the People’s Choice award for the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

Kansas Chamber officials said the trophy was delivered to Alma Creamery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Kansas Chamber officials indicated Alma Creamery earned the 2023 title after its cheese curds received the most votes during this year’s tournament.

