Kansas Chamber delivers trophy to Alma Creamery for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas

Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council delivered the trophy to Alma Creamery for...
Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council delivered the trophy to Alma Creamery for winning the People's Choice for the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.(Alma Creamery)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Manufacturing Council and the Kansas Chamber delivered the trophy to Alma Creamery for winning the People’s Choice award for the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

Kansas Chamber officials said the trophy was delivered to Alma Creamery at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Kansas Chamber officials indicated Alma Creamery earned the 2023 title after its cheese curds received the most votes during this year’s tournament.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

