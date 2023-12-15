Juvenile taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department officials stated on their Daily News report that around 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers responded to an injury crash near the 300 block of East Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan, Kan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Accord driven by Adrian Ortega, of Ogden, had crashed with a Hyundai Tucson driven by Taina Concepcion, of Manhattan.

RCPD officials indicated that a juvenile passenger was taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

RCPD officials said Ortega was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

RCPD officials noted additional information including ages will be updated after the report is complete.

