Juvenile taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Manhattan

A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department officials stated on their Daily News report that around 12:53 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, officers responded to an injury crash near the 300 block of East Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan, Kan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Accord driven by Adrian Ortega, of Ogden, had crashed with a Hyundai Tucson driven by Taina Concepcion, of Manhattan.

RCPD officials indicated that a juvenile passenger was taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

RCPD officials said Ortega was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

RCPD officials noted additional information including ages will be updated after the report is complete.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Wamego woman, child pronounced dead after collision with semi
FILE
Infant pronounced dead after early-morning emergency in East Topeka
Cielito Lindo
Investigators seek answers about devastating fire at Lawrence’s Cielito Lindo
St. Marys authorities advise drivers to avoid the area of N 8th St. and Linn St. due to a...
One person dead following house fire in St. Marys
Police said they searched for a man but couldn't locate him early Thursday in a vacant...
Police search for man in vacant building but don’t find anyone early Thursday near downtown Topeka

Latest News

Kansas Chamber and Kansas Manufacturing Council delivered the trophy to Alma Creamery for...
Kansas Chamber delivers trophy to Alma Creamery for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
One person was taken to the hospital after hydroplaning in Shawnee County.
Iowa man taken to hospital after hydroplaning in Shawnee County
Vault construction will close SE 10th St. in Topeka, Kan.
Vault construction to close SE 10th St. in Topeka
Construction will cause a lane closure on SW MacVicar in Topeka, Kan.
Construction to cause lane closure on SW MacVicar in Topeka