Iowa man taken to hospital after hydroplaning in Shawnee County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after hydroplaning in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 9:14 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, a 2014 TK Ram was northbound and hydroplaned on the wet roadway on northbound I-335 in Shawnee County. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment in the ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Aaron Jones, 43, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

