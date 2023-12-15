Greater Topeka First Tee sending four to national tournament in New Orleans

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 17 chapters send four players and Topeka will be on the national map.

Three golfers from Seaman and one from Washburn Rural will represent. The tournament will be December 17th through the 19th.

Nick Hill, Evan Michalski, Kaitlynn Frye and Jackson Noller all will compete. Their two coaches currently play at Washburn right now and they’re excited to put Topeka on the map.

”They’re going to have a lot of fun but they’re going to have to settle in and just play their golf I mean we have a couple who have a good chance to win it and I’m going to be proud of them either way,” Coach Walker Beier said.

“It’s kind of cool to see them grow up, some of these kids, especially the ones going into the tournament, I’ve been coaching them the last couple of years and seen them play and see them getting better everyday and it’s cool,” Coach Alex Valdivia said.

“We’re a big group and we’ve been together for a while so we know each other really well and I think we can push each other to new heights and working together to go to more tournaments every year,” Washburn Rural freshman Jackson Noller said.

To follow along at the tournament, use the X/Twitter hashtag RoadtoNOLA.

Greater Topeka - First Tee
