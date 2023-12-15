Gov. Kelly appoints district court clerk to 26th Judicial District Magistrate position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly appointed the Haskell Co. District Court Clerk to the 26th Judicial Magistrate position.

Officials with the Kansas Governor said on Friday, Dec. 15 that Governor Kelly appointed Lori Williams of Satanta to the vacant district magistrate judgeship position in the 26th Judicial District. The 26th Judicial District includes Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton and Stevens Counties.

“Lori Williams’ experience in Kansas courts will help her as she steps into the role of magistrate judge,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident in her ability to serve the 26th Judicial District as she takes on this position of public service.”

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor indicated Williams is the current district court clerk for Haskell County and serves as the treasurer for the Kansas Association of District Clerks and Administrators. She previously served as the district court clerk in Rawlins County.

“I am excited and blessed to be given this opportunity,” Williams said. “Starting out over 11 years ago within the District Court, I would never have guessed that I would have the opportunity to serve as a magistrate judge. I have had many incredible mentors along the way, and I look forward to this next chapter and serving the people of Haskell County.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted the district magistrate judges in the 26th Judicial District are elected and serve four-year terms. Williams will serve until a successor is elected and qualified at the next general election to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

