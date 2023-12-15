Eisenhower Middle School orchestra performs at Kansas State Capitol

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eisenhower Middle School orchestra performed at the Kansas State Capitol.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders who participate in orchestra at Eisenhower Middle School performed around the Governor’s Christmas tree on Friday, Dec. 15.

The orchestra was invited to visit the Capitol and provide musical entertainment for visitors and staff.

If you would like to hear from the Eisenhower Middle School Orchestra, the Spring Concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. on May 15 at the school located at 3305 SE Minnesota.

